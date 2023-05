Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023

Europe’s latest weather satellite, the Meteosat Third Generation Imager, has just delivered its first view of Earth – revealing conditions over Europe, Africa and the Atlantic in remarkable detail.

