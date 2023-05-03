The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA astronaut candidates of the class of 2022

ESA's astronaut candidates of the class of 2022 at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

The five candidates are Sophie Adenot, Pablo Álvarez Fernández, Rosemary Coogan, Raphaël Liégeois, and Marco Sieber. The group is part of the 17-member astronaut class of 2022, selected from 22 500 applicants from across ESA Member States.

The astronaut candidates will be trained to the highest level for future space missions. Basic training includes learning about space exploration, technical and scientific disciplines, space systems and operations, as well as spacewalks and survival training.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2023/05/ESA_astronaut_candidates_of_the_class_of_20224

