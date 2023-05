Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 10:00 Hits: 2

A penumbral lunar eclipse will take place at 11:13 a.m. EDT (1513 GMT) on Friday (May 5) and will peak at 1:24 p.m. EDT (1724 GMT).

Read more https://www.space.com/lunar-eclipse-may-2023-what-time