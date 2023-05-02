The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Join the webinar on Accessibility in Human Spaceflight

What are the next steps for making human spaceflight more inclusive, accessible, and safer? How can designing for space accessibility improve accessibility on Earth? Where does ESA’s parastronaut feasibility project stand?

On Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 15:00-17:00 CEST, join the webinar organised by ESA’s Advanced Concepts Team and ESA’s Chief Diversity Officer, with the support of the non-profit BIRNE7 e.V.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Join_the_webinar_on_Accessibility_in_Human_Spaceflight

