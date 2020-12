Test Blog

Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020

My connect.the.dot moment this morning after a few days of bopping around looking for links -- Qatar - ISIS - Kushner (money) - Saudi/Qatar trip (currently) -- last night "purge" of DoD staff that work on ISIS - tying up info flow to Biden.

https://www.justsecurity.org/69094/timeline-on-jared-kushner-qatar-666-fifth-avenue-and-white-house-policy/