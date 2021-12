Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 09:41 Hits: 0

Scholz said he wanted to carry out a "friendly visit to a friendly nation" but there are a number of thorny issues to discuss, not least the Nord Stream 2 project, which Poland wants Germany to pull out of.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-olaf-scholz-pays-inaugural-visit-to-poland/a-60095309?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf