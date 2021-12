Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 10:24 Hits: 0

Heated debates on social media distort reality, writes DW's Marcel F├╝rstenau. He argues that German society is not as polarized as some might imagine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-the-myth-of-a-divided-german-society/a-60090456?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf