Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 18:17 Hits: 3

Residents of Lalibela, home to a UN World Heritage site, said the rebels have retaken it "without firing guns." Ethiopian forces and their allies had taken control of the town less than two weeks ago.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-tigray-rebels-recapture-lalibela-residents-say/a-60098042?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf