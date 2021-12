Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 14:37 Hits: 3

Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.

