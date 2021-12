Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 13:02 Hits: 0

With 90.23 percent of ballots counted, 96.32 percent of voters had voted 'No' to independence, local media reports.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/12/new-caledonia-rejects-independence-from-france-in-third-vote