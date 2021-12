Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 18:06 Hits: 3

US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine.

