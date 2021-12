Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 08:19 Hits: 9

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's Justice Commissioner received "brutal" treatment last month in Warsaw, a member of his delegation said, during talks aimed at defusing a dispute over the independence of Poland's judiciary that is blocking billions of euros in economic aid. Read full story

