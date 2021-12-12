News Roundup: December tornadoes devastate; a 2022 prescription for the president

Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 03:30 Hits: 8

The weekend is off to a very bad start. Friday night saw a horrific and unusual storm system that led to at least 30 tornadoes in six states, including one three-hour monstrosity that traveled over 200 miles through four states, leaving behind little more than rubble and dozens of lives lost. Elsewhere, the stories of conservatives and COVID-19 keep getting stranger, and there’s really just one New Year’s resolution Joe Biden can complete if he truly wants to claw back the nation from fascism and ensure we never get this close to the edge again. Here's some of what you may have missed:

New and trending stories from the Community:

While you’re here, be sure to check out this week’s rescues over at Community Spotlight.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068819