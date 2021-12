Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 11:37 Hits: 4

Germany's doctors' association chief said Germans will likely need a fourth booster vaccine by fall of next year, to maintain protection from COVID-19.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-doctors-association-says-fourth-booster-needed/a-60088867?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf