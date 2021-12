Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 18:53 Hits: 7

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to "take every action to return to dialogue" while her UK counterpart Liz Truss said Russia faces "severe consequences" if it attacks Ukraine.

