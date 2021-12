Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 13:35 Hits: 9

Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211211-uk-gives-23-more-post-brexit-permits-to-french-fishermen-after-eu-deadline