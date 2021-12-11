The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

As EU-Taiwan ties deepen, cybersecurity is front and centre

Category: World Hits: 10

As EU-Taiwan ties deepen, cybersecurity is front and centre Relations between the European Union and Taiwan have taken a surprising turn over the past year, with European officials embracing diplomatic cooperation with the self-governed island even as Beijing ramps up its coercive attempts to isolate Taipei. As the EU finds common ground with Taiwan in the field of cybersecurity and resilience, experts say China’s tactics have inadvertently pushed the bloc closer to Taipei.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211211-as-eu-taiwan-ties-deepen-cybersecurity-is-front-and-centre

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version