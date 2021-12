Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 18:06 Hits: 7

Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and an assertive China were top of the agenda as G7 foreign ministers met in Britain on Saturday, with calls for a united front against authoritarianism.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211211-uk-calls-for-united-front-at-g7-meeting-against-russia-china-threats