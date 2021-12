Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 18:01 Hits: 8

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Xiomara Castro on her historic victory as Honduras’ first female president in a telephone call on Friday, and discussed ways to deepen ties with the Central American country, the White House said. Read full story

