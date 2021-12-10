Afghanistan: Two Blasts Rock Western Part of Kabul City

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:14 Hits: 1

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed that two civilians were killed and three others injured as a blast targeted a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barch district in Kabul on Friday. However, eyewitnesses believed that the number of casualties could be higher than reported.

The official also confirmed that another blast almost in the same area injured a woman on Friday afternoon, but he didn't provide more details. So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosions, which took place at 3:25 p.m. local time.

Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) has in the past claimed responsibility for subversive activities including bomb attacks on two mini-buses in Dasht-i-Barchi district over the past couple of months.

“Dasht-e-Barchi is largely populated by the mostly Shiite Hazara community, who for years have been the target of violence by the ISIS-K group. In November, a similar bomb attack on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barch killed two people and wounded five others. That attack was claimed by ISIS-K,” outlet Alarabiya recalled, adding that ISIS-K also claimed responsibility for an October 15 suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.”

"Since the departure of United States-led forces from Afghanistan in August, ISIS-K has waged a terrorist campaign in Kabul and guerilla warfare against Taliban forces in most provinces bordering Pakistan," South China Morning Post explained.

The war activity of this organization has had a notable increase. While ISIS-K only launched 84 attacks in 2020, this group has already surpassed 304 lethal military actions this year. In fact, it is responsible for 85 percent of all attacks perpetrated in Afghanistan between September 18 and November 30, according to the Chinese outlet.

This Islamist group believes that the Taliban betrayed the global jihadist cause when they established a peace agreement with the United States. Founded in 2015, ISIS-K is based on the Khorasan region, which encompasses parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

