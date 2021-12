Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 04:50 Hits: 6

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Moscow would face "severe consequences" if it attacked Ukraine. G7 foreign ministers are convening in Liverpool to discuss the crisis, along with other matters such as Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g7-summit-uk-warns-russia-against-ukraine-invasion/a-60087855?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf