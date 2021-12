Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 07:29 Hits: 10

Lawmakers have voted to start work on pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary and tax system. The decision sparked warnings from the international community about a new conflict.

