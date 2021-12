Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:35 Hits: 1

The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the controversial law remain in effect for now.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211210-us-supreme-court-allows-texas-abortion-providers-to-challenge-state-s-near-total-ban