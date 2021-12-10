Macron pledges to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday confirmed France's determination to help Ukraine preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The pledge came as the European Union warned Russia it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine after amassing troops on the border with its southwestern neighbour.

