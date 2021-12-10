The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Macron pledges to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity

Macron pledges to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity President Emmanuel Macron on Friday confirmed France's determination to help Ukraine preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The pledge came as the European Union warned Russia it would face consequences if it invaded Ukraine after amassing troops on the border with its southwestern neighbour.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211210-macron-pledges-to-help-ukraine-preserve-its-territorial-integrity

