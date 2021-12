Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 06:51 Hits: 6

SEMATAN: Langkawi has received a total of 204,953 domestic tourists from Sept 16 to Nov 30, with total tourism revenue of more than RM211mil under the travel bubble initiative, says Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/11/tourism-ministry-satisfied-with-langkawi-travel-bubble-development-says-nancy