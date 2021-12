Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 08:22 Hits: 8

KYIV (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved an additional $150 million loan to help Ukraine speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, the international lender's Ukrainian office said on Saturday. Read full story

