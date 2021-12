Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 09:42 Hits: 0

Hungary's top court did not rule on a challenge to the primacy of EU law in its response to an EU court finding that Budapest broke the bloc's laws by deporting asylum-seekers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungarian-top-court-declines-to-rule-on-eu-law-in-asylum-case/a-60077221?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf