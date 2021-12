Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 10:14 Hits: 0

Lung problems caused by a COVID-19 infection have benched midfielder Joshua Kimmich for the year. The Bayern Munich player sparked controversy after saying he didn't want to get vaccinated.

