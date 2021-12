Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 12:34 Hits: 0

In a first for Germany, medical workers in hospitals and nursing homes will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Newly approved rules have also permitted dentists and veterinarians to administer jabs.

