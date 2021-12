Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 16:09 Hits: 0

Missing PPE and hospital staff going unpaid. The government has rejected corruption allegations but opposition lawmakers and hospital staff remain unconvinced.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-where-did-billions-of-rupees-in-covid-aid-go/a-60084630?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf