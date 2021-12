Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 02:06 Hits: 0

Most of the 54 people killed and the dozens who were injured when a truck full of migrants flipped over in southern Mexico on Thursday were Guatemalans, authorities said on Friday, as survivors relived the horror of the accident.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211210-dozens-killed-in-southern-mexico-as-trailer-carrying-migrants-crashes