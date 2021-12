Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 10:32 Hits: 0

The US government on Friday won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211210-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-closer-to-extradition-after-us-wins-appeal-in-london-court