Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 12:31 Hits: 0

An estimated 2,000 soldiers have defected from the military currently ruling Myanmar, according to figures from the resistance. Although 350,000 soldiers remain, defectors could weaken the junta’s grip on the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211210-i-couldn-t-kill-innocent-people-myanmar-soldiers-defect-to-join-resistance