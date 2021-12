Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 14:38 Hits: 0

LONDON: Malaysia has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) assembly for the ninth consecutive term as a council member under Category C for the 2022-2023 biennium. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/10/malaysia-elected-into-imo-assembly-under-category-c-for-ninth-consecutive-term