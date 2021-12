Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:28 Hits: 5

One of the central tenets of journalism is “to give voice to the voiceless.” It’s an ideal meant to empower the powerless. But there’s an implicit

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2021/1210/Pass-the-mic-Amplifying-voices-of-the-unheard?icid=rss