Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:01 Hits: 2

Rights in Germany, Sweden and New Zealand held up well during COVID, a new study has found. Meanwhile, India has no plans to offer booster shots just yet. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-navigated-pandemic-better-than-most-study/a-60083683?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf