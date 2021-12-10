Interview with a Colombian teenager whose videos put farm work in the spotlight

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 18:10 Hits: 4

Fourteen-year-old Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares lives on a farm in San Francisco, Colombia, around 50 kilometres from the capital Bogotá. Through an Instagram page he runs with his brother, he has amassed a huge following for his videos educating people about farm life, the environment and the important work that farmers do.

