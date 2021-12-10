The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Interview with a Colombian teenager whose videos put farm work in the spotlight

Interview with a Colombian teenager whose videos put farm work in the spotlight Fourteen-year-old Carlos Alberto Díaz Colmenares lives on a farm in San Francisco, Colombia, around 50 kilometres from the capital Bogotá. Through an Instagram page he runs with his brother, he has amassed a huge following for his videos educating people about farm life, the environment and the important work that farmers do.

