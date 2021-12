Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 18:26 Hits: 6

After Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the US forcibly displaced 120,000 people of Japanese origin into 10 internment camps in the western United States. Eight decades on, our correspondents went to meet survivors, who reflected on their ordeal.

