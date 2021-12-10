The Rwanda start-up helping motorcycle taxis go electric

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 18:57 Hits: 6

Rwanda-based start-up Ampersand has an ambitious target: to convert all of the country's motorcycle taxis to electric bikes by 2025. The company, which makes both electric motorcycles and batteries, so far counts fifty motorcycle taxi drivers among its customers, who can also use Ampersand's "swap stations" to recharge their vehicles. It hopes to increase this tally to 500 drivers by early 2022.

