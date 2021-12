Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:49 Hits: 7

CHAMPHAI, India (Reuters) - The former boxer said he and his comrades were perched on a hillside near the town of Mindat, in Myanmar's northwest, and preparing to ambush a patrol of soldiers when the troops opened fire and a bullet smashed into his forearm. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/11/in-myanmar039s-chin-state-a-grassroots-rebellion-grows