Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:42 Hits: 6

The Supreme Court ruled that abortion clinics can proceed with lawsuits against a Texas law making abortions after six weeks illegal. But it left S.B.8 in effect in the meantime.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1210/Supreme-Court-says-clinics-can-challenge-Texas-abortion-law?icid=rss