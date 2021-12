Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:05 Hits: 9

A central advantage of genuinely democratic societies is that their leaders cannot get away indefinitely with bad, corrupt, or self-serving behavior. At long last, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson now seems to be finding that out.

