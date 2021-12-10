Video shows Kanye’s publicist pressing Georgia election worker to admit to fake voter fraud claims

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 16:30 Hits: 8

The months that followed the 2020 presidential election were a living nightmare for temporary Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

Freeman, a 62-year-old grandmother, along with Moss, 37, were falsely accused by former one-term, twice-impeached President Donald Trump of attempting to manipulate ballots. The results have been an onslaught of racist harassment from Trump and his bootlicking supporters.

Messages calling for Freeman’s lynching, one urging people to “hunt” her, and even threats against her teenage grandson.

Now it’s come to light that in addition to the over 850 texts, calls, and visits to her home from outraged Trump supporters, according to reporting by Reuters, Kanye West’s publicist, Trevin Kutti, paid a visit to Freeman on Jan. 4 to deliver another message: She could confess to the alleged voter fraud she was accused of, or she’d be targeted with more visits to her home and she could go to jail.

Kutti did not tell Freeman that she worked for the hip-hop billionaire and longtime Trump supporter, she only said she was sent by a “high-profile individual.”

According to Kutti’s website, her clients include World Boxing Organization Welterweight Champion of the world Terence Crawford; Queen Rania of Jordan; and Kanye West.

Freeman initially called 911 when Kutti arrived. After months of threats and intimidation, she was terrified of anyone who knocked on her door.

Freeman’s hell began on Dec. 3 of 2020 after the campaign released surveillance video they claimed showed that Freeman and her daughter, who are both Black, opening “briefcases” filled with phony ballots in order to rig the election in Fulton County, a predominantly Black county, which includes Georgia.

The footage was allegedly reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, an extreme right-wing news website. On Dec. 2, Freeman and her daughter filed a defamation suit against the outlet over false fraud allegations.

So when Kutti told a neighbor that Freeman’s life was in danger, Freeman agreed to see Kutti, but only with a Cobb County police officer present.

An officer arrived and spoke with Kutti, who identified herself as a “crisis manager,” according to police records.

Kutti repeated that Freeman “was in danger” and had “48 hours” before “unknown subjects” would turn up at her home. The officer recommended Kutti and Freeman talk at the police station.

Reuters obtained the video through a public records request.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the recording. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom," she adds, "and the freedom of one or more of your family members.

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti continued. She added that “federal people” were involved, without offering specifics.

Police bodycam video recorded on Jan. 4, 2021, shows Trevian Kutti, a publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West, telling a Georgia election worker who former President Trump falsely accused of manipulating votes that she was in imminent danger https://t.co/AeF1I18mdJpic.twitter.com/ott7ohVQnI December 10, 2021

Then Kutti asked the officer to give them privacy. Over the next hour, Reuters reports that Kutti and a man on a phone identified as “Harrison Ford”—who Kutti says is a “Black crisis manager”—attempt to convince Freeman to incriminate herself in committing voter fraud on the 2020 election, even offering her an attorney, Freeman says.

“If you don't tell everything,” Freeman remembers Kutti saying, “you're going to jail.”

Growing suspicious, Freeman says she jumped up from her chair and told Kutti: “The devil is a liar,” before calling for an officer.

The following day, Freeman says an FBI agent pushed her to leave her home of 20 years. Far-right extremists were discussing her on Parler, talking about murdering her. “She will go missing very soon,” one post said. Another said she would be “suicided with 2 bullets to the back of the head.” Yet another said: “Time for Ruby to die for what she believed in.”

The next day was Jan. 6, and just as Kutti had warned, an angry gaggle of Trump supporters surround her home.

But in all the time since the disputed video alleging voter fraud by Freeman and Moss, no one has been held accountable for the threats against them.

“There has to be charges brought against those threatening and encouraging the threatening of election workers,” Matt Masterson, a Republican who ran election security at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security between 2018 to 2020, told Reuters. “I don't see a way out of this without real accountability being brought to bear.”

The women reported the harassment to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), but say the bureau’s only response was to show Freeman how to make her Facebook page private.

The GBI told Reuters that Georgia law only allows the bureau to investigate if asked by police or another governing official, which it said none did in the case of Freeman and Moss.

Moss and Freeman have both been forced to change their appearances for their own safety.

Freeman’s 14-year-old grandson was using her old phone for school as the family didn’t have WiFi, and in 2020 his classes were all virtual.

Moss told Reuters in an exclusive interview that one message read: “Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920. You would be hanging along with your mother.”

The barrage of threats was so overwhelming that he ended up turning the phone off. He failed most of his classes and had to attend summer school.

Moss says before the Trump video, her life was carefree. She loved being the face of the Fulton County elections office. She’s terrified to do anything more than go to work.

“I can’t enjoy anything,” she told Reuters. “I just really have lost myself.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told Reuters she is pressuring the U.S. Department of Justice to act and take the threats against election workers more seriously. “This is an escalating problem,” said Klobuchar. “Law enforcement has to start looking at these cases for what they are, which is a very threat to our democracy.”

Freeman has installed dozens of her own surveillance cameras around her house, along with motion sensors just to feel safe.

“All because of this?” Freeman says, referring to Trump’s deceitful bogus allegations. “That's not right.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068558