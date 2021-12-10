Terrible Step : Press Freedom in Danger as U.K. Court Clears the Way for Julian Assange Extradition to U.S.

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:14 Hits: 6

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could soon face charges in the United States after a U.K. court ruled Friday in favor of the U.S. government’s appeal to extradite him. U.K. Judge Timothy Holroyde said he was satisfied with a pledge from the United States that Assange would not be held in a so-called ADX maximum-security prison in Colorado, despite a U.K. district court ruling in January that said Assange should not be extradited because it would be “oppressive” due to his mental health and that he would likely die by suicide in a U.S. prison. “They can’t guarantee his safety in the U.S. prison system. He will likely die here, if not beforehand,” says Gabriel Shipton, filmmaker and Julian Assange’s brother. “Think about what the precedent will mean around the world if every regime can now point to us and say, 'We want to extradite these journalists,'” adds Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project.

