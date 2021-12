Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 08:36 Hits: 12

KOTA KINABALU: State Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has reiterated calls to revive the Sabah Border Scouts, following yet another claim of a planned invasion from the Philippines. Read full story

