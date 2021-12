Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 08:34 Hits: 10

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain tried to isolate France in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences, but the bloc stood united, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that France will ask the European Union to start litigation if the fishing issue is not resolved by a Friday deadline. Read full story

