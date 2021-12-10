The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘You’ve been served!’: Jan. 6 organizer hit with civil lawsuit as he leaves House deposition

Category: World Hits: 9

‘You’ve been served!’: Jan. 6 organizer hit with civil lawsuit as he leaves House deposition

Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander reportedly was served with a civil lawsuit on Thursday as he left a closed-door deposition before the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Alexander was flanked by his attorneys and surrounded by reporters as he walked out of the building on Thursday evening, according to video captured by the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo.

A man approached Alexander holding out documents and said, ""Mr. Alexander, I have a summons for you. This is a valid service of process."

Alexander ignored the man and continued walking. But the man followed him toward a waiting vehicle and said: "I have a summons for you. Please take it or I'm just going to have to leave it on the hood of your car."

"That's an Uber," Alexander responded.

One of Alexander's attorneys then asked the man, "What is that for? ... Don't throw anything at him. Treat him with respect."

After Alexander got in the back of the vehicle, the man placed the documents on the seat next to him and said, "You've been served sir," before walking away.

Watch below.

image
image.png?id=28199442&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/ali-alexander/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version