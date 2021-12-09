Watch: Adam Schiff brilliantly refutes a GOP lawmaker who suggests the Trump-Russia probe was a hoax

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:02 Hits: 6

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) tried to claim that the entire investigation into the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign was a hoax -- only to run into a buzzsaw in the form of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Comer started off by mocking Schiff and other investigators for probing the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian officials, including Donald Trump Jr.'s infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian national who promised him dirt on Hillary Clinton and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's frequent contacts with Konstantin Kilimnik, whom the FBI has identified as a Russian agent.

Schiff was quick to cut to the chase.

"Let me ask the gentleman... are you aware that the president's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly met with an agent of Russian intelligence and provided Russian intelligence with internal campaign polling data, as well as strategic insights about their strategy in key battleground states, are you aware of that?" Schiff asked him.

"I think everyone's aware of every bit of information that you all have tried to peddle," Comer replied.

"Let me ask you," Schiff continued. "Are you aware that while the Trump campaign chairman was providing internal polling data, that Kremlin intelligence was leading a clandestine social media campaign to elect Donald Trump? Are you aware of that?"

"I think we see every day that Russia was trying to do a Facebook campaign in Ukraine," Comer replied, without addressing Schiff's actual point.

"Would you like me to go on?" Schiff asked him.

Watch the video below.

