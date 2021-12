Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:48 Hits: 5

In their first meeting with the new chancellor, the 16 state premiers asked that online incitement laws be expanded to include pandemic-related violence and threats. Scholz agreed to address the problem quickly.

