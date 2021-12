Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 18:44 Hits: 3

Iranian security forces conducted a violent crackdown on November 26 on farmers who had been peacefully protesting the redirection of a vital river in Isfahan. Dozens of protesters lost eyes or sustained head injuries. Photos and eyewitness accounts indicate that security forces aimed and fired directly at people’s faces.

